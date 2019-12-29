Building tragedy

Five men died and two others were injured on Saturday evening in an accident. The accident happened when a man, living in Tụ Nhân Commune, Hoàng Su Phì District in the northern mountainous province of Hà Giang, planned to knock down his old house to build a new one and asked his relatives to come and help him. However, a wall collapsed and fell onto the group. The two injured are under treatment at Hoàng Su Phì Hospital. The owner of the house escaped unscathed. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Tâm