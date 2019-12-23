Boutique cruise sails to Cát Bà Archipelago

The Heritage Cruise Bình Chuẩn will offer tourists a journey to discover Cát Bà Archipelago. Photo courtesy of Lux Group

HÀ NỘI — The Heritage Cruise Bình Chuẩn will offer tourists a chance to discover Cát Bà Archipelago with a boutique concept as the cruise has been officially inaugurated.

With one-to-four-night options, tourists can select the routes to discover Cát Bà Archipelago, Lan Hạ Bay, Bái Tử Long Bay, and Hạ Long Bay, departing from Hải Phòng, 90 minutes from Hà Nội. Tickets start from US$170 per adult per night for maiden voyages.

The 75m-long vessel consists of 20 suites ranging from 33sqm to 80sqm, divided into three different categories (Delta, Ocean, and Heritage Suites) with a maximum capacity of 60 guests.

With the theme Touching the Heritage, there is a range of luxury amenities on board including two restaurants, L’Indochine and Le Tonkin, for Vietnamese gourmet cuisine, a four-season swimming pool, a pool bar, sophisticated wine cellar, and the Red River Lounge for relaxation and contemplating the traditional art form of Hàng Trống folk paintings.

Heritage Cruise passengers will enjoy a floating exhibition, L’Art de l’Annam, which showcases the first designer art gallery of famous painter Phạm Lực, as well as the works of prominent Vietnamese artists. The Bạch Thái Bưởi Library is ideal for reading and relaxation surrounded by pictures depicting the daily lives of people in northern Việt Nam.

The cruise is named after Bình Chuẩn, the famous ship of Bạch Thái Bưởi (1874-1932), one of the most wealthy and successful businessmen in the north of Việt Nam in the 20th century. He was dubbed as “Northern Sea Lord”, “King of Ships” and “King of Waterway Transport”.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the launch of Bình Chuẩn, which in 1919 became the first ship to cruise along the coastline of Việt Nam from Hải Phòng to Sài Gòn (now HCM City).

Phạm Hà, CEO of Lux Group, owner of the cruise, said it’s designed with the support of Bạch Quế Hương, a descendant of late entrepreneur Bưởi.

“The cruise reminds people of the pride of Bình Chuẩn, the first ship made by Vietnamese people,” said Hà.

“Tourists will be impressed by Bưởi’s heritage as well as Vietnamese cultural values displayed on board.”

Hà said the cruise will be a part of a museum dedicated to Bưởi. In the near future, a book revealing the life and career of the King of Ships will be published. More books, documents and artefacts of Bưởi will be collected and displayed at the exhibition on board. VNS