Blue chips buoy VN-Index

The Saigon Times Daily

Traders of a securities firm watch stock information on the computers. The benchmark VN-Index added 1.52 points, or 0.16%, today, December 30 – PHOTO: THANH HOA

HCMC – Despite sell orders building up in afternoon trade, the rallies of many blue-chip stocks sent the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange ending up at 965.03 points today, December 30.

At the close, the benchmark index added 1.52 points, or 0.16%, against the session earlier, with 155 gainers and 182 losers. Trading volume totaled 177.74 million shares worth VND3.11 trillion, down 1.54% in volume and 6.1% in value versus the previous session.

Many bank stocks performed well at the close, with VCB, TCB and CTG picking up 1.4%, 1.1% and 1.9%, respectively. Notably, lender EIB shot up to the intraday high.

Among the 10 largest stocks by market capitalization, stocks in the Vingroup family gained steam, with housing developer VHM and retailer VRE improving by 1.1% and 3.3%, respectively. However, property firm VIC continued its downward trend, falling 0.2% at VND115,000 per share at the close.

Under heavy selling pressure, dairy firm VNM closed down to the intraday low at VND116,500 per share, while fuel firm GAS lost 0.6%.

Construction firm ROS closed the session down 6.8% at VND18,600 per share, with 72,630 shares traded.

Among speculative stocks, property developers FLC and DLG plummeted 2.6% and 3.4%, while financial firm FIT bucked the trend, closing the day up 2.4%.

On the Hanoi bourse, the HNX-Index lost 0.44 points, or 0.43%, at 102.16 points. There were some 26.2 million shares worth over VND269 billion changing hands.

Except for construction firm VCG, most of the top 10 stocks by market capitalization lost or stood at their reference levels.

Lender SHB led the Hanoi Stock Exchange by liquidity with some 6.5 million shares transacted, but it closed at the reference price.

Foreign investors continued to net buy shares worth VND73.3 billion on the HCMC exchange, up 83.9% in value against the session earlier. The Hanoi bourse also saw foreign investors net buy 199,270 shares, mainly SHB, on December 30.