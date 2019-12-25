The program attracted the participation of nearly 300 officials, youths and Youth Union members of the city power industry.
The blood units donated will meet the requirements for emergency and treatment, contributing to easing blood shortage for hospitals, especially during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
Like the previous four drives, the fifth aims to call on citizens to promote sharing difficulties with needy people in the community.
In response to the Tribute-to-Customer Month, in December, the city power sector’s youths also carried out many meaningful activities such as repairing electrical systems for poor and policy families, visiting and presenting gifts to heroic Vietnamese mothers, and installing solar power systems at schools and children communal halls in the city.
Translated by Lam Anh
