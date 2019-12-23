Shares ended Monday morning on a positive note as bank stocks gained ground, supporting indices.- Photo ndh.vn

The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange gained 0.40 per cent to close at 960.28 points.

The index had risen 0.44 per cent on Friday to end last week at 956.41 points.

More than 113.2 million shares were traded on the southern bourse, worth VND1.87 trillion (US$80.6 million).

Large-cap stocks boosted Viet Nam’s main bourse as the VN30-Index increased by 0.35 per cent to end at 871.39 points.

In the VN30 basket, 18 of the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation and trading liquidity advanced while eight declined.

Across the southern exchange, there were 146 gaining stocks and 138 declining ones.

Bank stocks performed well and pushed the market up, with gainers including Bank for Investment and Development of Viet Nam (BID), Saigon Securities Incorporation (SSI), Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (STB) and Vietcombank (VCB).

STB surged 3 per cent to VND10,300 per share, BID increased 1.1 per cent to VND43,200 per share, CTG rose by 1.2 per cent to VND20,600 per share.

However, the pressure on the common market still exists and comes from stocks such as VNM, VRE, VIC, MSN, KDC …

On the Ha Noi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index climbed 0.18 per cent to end Monday morning at 102.60 points.

More than 26.5 million shares were traded on the northern market, worth VND286 billion.

The afternoon trading session starts at 1pm.