Bamboo Airways passes IATA operational safety audit

By Pham Nhat

Bamboo Airways first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is named after “Halong Bay,” a world-famous natural heritage of Vietnam. The airline recently passed the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) Program – PHOTO: BAMBOO AIRWAYS

HCMC – Vietnamese startup airline Bamboo Airways has passed the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) Program conducted by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The IATA will formally award the IOSA certificate to Bamboo Airways in the Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi on January 3.

The IOSA certification audit is an internationally recognized and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline. It uses internationally recognized auditing principles and is designed to conduct audits in a standardized and consistent manner. Airlines are re-evaluated every two years.

The IATA made its evaluations throughout Bamboo Airways’ operational departments, including its operating center, maintenance center, safety, security and quality assurance board, its flight crew, aircraft ground handling unit, and technical and maintenance department.

“We congratulate Bamboo Airways on passing a tough examination of 1,000 international criteria set by IATA for worldwide airline safety. This achievement states Bamboo Airways’ commitment in ensuring airline safety – the most important thing in the airline industry,” said Conrad Clifford, IATA’s Vice President for Asia Pacific, in a statement.

Dang Tat Thang, Vice President and General Director of Bamboo Airways, noted that the certification is one of the important foundations for the airline’s progress in providing 5-star service, and serves as a prerequisite for the airline to expand its flight networks and international cooperation in the years to come.

Offering commercial flights in January 2019, Bamboo Airways has carried more than two million passengers on some 20,000 flights.

In 2020, the airline seeks to make up 30% of the nation’s domestic aviation segment and raise its flight network to 85 destinations, including 25 international routes, from its current 34 destinations.

Meanwhile, on December 22, Bamboo Airways took possession of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at the Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport, turning it into the first private airline to operate a wide-body aircraft in Vietnam. The first flight from Hanoi to Van Don International Airport in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh was operated with this aircraft.