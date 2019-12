Bamboo Airways keen on direct flights to U.S.

The Saigon Times Daily

The first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner of Bamboo Airways. The carrier took delivery of the wide-body aircraft at Noi Bai International Airport on December 22 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Local carrier Bamboo Airways took delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Noi Bai International Airport on December 22. This wide-body aircraft is expected to help realize the airline’s goal to operate direct flights to the U.S. in the coming years, according to a Bamboo representative.

The delivery event has made Bamboo Airways the first private carrier in Vietnam to operate wide-body aircraft, reported Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper. The 787-9 Dreamliner “Ha Long Bay” will be initially used for its domestic flights on the Hanoi-HCMC and Hanoi-Phu Quoc routes during the upcoming Tet holiday.

Besides, the airline is set to operate four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft next month.

According to Dang Tat Thang, vice chairman of Bamboo Airways, the carrier is taking steps to realize the goal of launching direct air services to the U.S. by early 2021, including receiving Aircraft Operator Certificate for the wide-body fleet, submitting essential documents to the U.S. aviation authorities, seeking for a business partner in the U.S., and many other tasks.

Earlier, Trinh Van Quyet, chairman and general director of Bamboo Airways, told a seminar, entitled “Vietnam-U.S. direct route: Ready for taking off”, held in August this year in Hanoi that his carrier was determined to offer the direct air service to the U.S. in the first quarter of 2021.

In particular, the airline, a affiliate of property developer FLC, would launch the first direct flight from HCMC-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport to Los Angeles in the U.S, Quyet said.

Aside from the goal to fly directly to the U.S., Bamboo is reportedly accelerating efforts to gain a 30% share of the local aviation market in 2020 by expanding its network to 85 routes, including 60 domestic routes.

Meanwhile, despite having made preparations for the direct air service to the U.S. since 2008, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) may need at least two more years to be eligible for launching the service, since legal procedures are extremely complicated, according to Duong Tri Thanh, general director of VNA.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam had received approval for its aviation safety management in Category 1 (CAT 1) from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, but VNA will have to address commercial, legal and market issues to meet requirements to fly direct to the country, Thanh added.