Ba Ria-Vung Tau develops infrastructure including ports system to attract investors. (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)



Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNS/VNA) – Developing infrastructure is an indispensable trend that the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau is following to achieve the goal of comprehensive development, the provincial People’s Committee has said.

It would also help the province carry out its socio-economic development plan for 2020-2030, it said.

In recent years this coastal province has invested a lot in upgrading and expanding roads, logistics centres and ports.

This helps reduce the time it takes and makes it more convenient for locals and investors to reach neighbouring cities and provinces like Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Dong Nai both by sea and road, the People’s Committee said.

Investment has also been made to upgrade intra-province transportation between industrial zones, ports and logistic centres, the province said, affirming that upgrades to infrastructure and transportation would continue in 2020.

As the southern gateway of the country, its ports play an important role. Therefore, developing the port network and logistic centres remains a top priority for the province.

In 2020 Ba Ria-Vung Tau will seek investment to develop Cai Mep Ha Port’s logistic services centre and a warehouse for empty containers.

Transportation to the port will also be upgraded including 911B and Phuoc Hoa-Cai Mep Roads and Phuoc An Bridge.

To attract more cargo to Cai Mep-Thi Vai Port, the province plans to streamline administrative procedures next year.

A review of port projects will be done to streamline the functioning of ports.

Construction of roads, including the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau Highway, will be speeded up in 2020 to improve transportation.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau will also strongly focus on infrastructure at industrial zones and complexes, installing lights, upgrading drainage systems, improving telecom services, and building waste treatment plants.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau has been investing in infrastructure and transportation for a long time, enabling it to achieve strong growth in logistics.

This year port services and logistics developed significantly with around 71.1 million tonnes of cargo transported through the province’s ports, up nearly 5 percent.

This volume represents 52 percent of the ports’ combined capacity, one percentage point up from 2018.

A province official said many plans have been made and a number of methods were used to develop infrastructure and transportation in 2019.

For example, the province organised a conference on how to boost ports’ operational efficiency, he said.

A conference to connect logistics companies in Cai Mep-Thi Vai port area was also organised.

Besides, a number of methods to improve service operation at Cai Mep-Thi Vai in 2019-2020 were discussed, and suggestions to develop the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau highway were offered.

The province discussed the investment plan in Bien Hoa-Vung Tau Highway and Phuoc An Bridge with Dong Nai province.

It has approved a proposal to set up a port and logistics management board.

A plan to build a cargo-checking centre at Cai Mep-Thi Vai Port has been made.

Thanks to these efforts, over 1,000ha of logistic areas has been put into operation in industrial zones.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau has for a long time been an ideal destination for investment thanks to its convenient location: it is situated only around 100km from HCM City.

The province has a network of modern highways and inner roads that conveniently connect it with other provinces in the region as well as with ports and industrial zones.

It is now focusing on developing services, ports, trade, tourism, and high-tech agriculture.

It has become an energy, heavy industry, port, and tourism hub of the country with the Phu My Thermal Power Plant and Ba Ria Power Plant which account for 40 percent of the country’s total power capacity.

It has 32 ports with a total capacity of 87 million tonnes a year.

Since 2017, the Cai Mep International Terminal has been able to berth vessels of up to 190,000 tonnes. From here, they can sail to Europe and America./.