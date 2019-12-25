Aviation market seen recording double-digit growth

By Lan Nhi

Aircraft are parked at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Vietnam’s aviation market continued to register double-digit growth this year – PHOTO: LE ANH

HANOI – Vietnam’s aviation market is poised to continue achieving double-digit growth this year, according to statistics from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

The number of passengers going through airports nationwide this year is expected to reach an estimated 115.5 million, up 11.8% against last year, while the nation’s airports will handle 1.5 million tons of cargo this year, an 11% pickup against 2018.

Local airlines alone will serve a combined 55 million passengers this year, up 11.4% against last year, and transport an estimated 435,000 tons of cargo, up 7.6%.

Bamboo Airways’ entry into the aviation market, scheduling over 3,000 flights since early 2019, is one of the reasons for the strong growth of air passenger and cargo transport. Apart from this, other carriers have opened more air routes and expanded their aircraft fleet.

However, aviation analysts said that Vietnamese carriers are in a competitive race which benefits passengers, but will find it difficult to develop in a sustainable manner.

Vietnam Airlines saw its revenues rise only 5.2% between January and September, reaching 98% of the carrier’s full-year target.

Meanwhile, Vietjet Air reported revenues of over VND30 trillion and before-tax profits of more than VND2.8 trillion over the nine-month period. Some 30% of its revenue came from supporting business activities, not from its passenger and cargo transport operations.

The analysts also said that competition on some key air routes has become fiercer, with the Hanoi-HCMC air route seeing a growth rate of 45%, though local carriers’ revenues have declined. Airfares on these routes have been lowered to 45%, on average.

Also, competition is predicted to become harsher next year when three new airlines, including Kite Air, Vinpearl Air and Vietravel Air, enter the market.

The statistics released at a 2019 review conference recently organized also indicate that despite growth remaining strong, poor infrastructure and airport overload have resulted in a slew of difficulties and challenges for the aviation sector.