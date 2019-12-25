Australia Day community event slated for next month in HCMC

Participants join a sack race at the Australia Day community event last year – PHOTO: COURTESY OF AUSTRALIAN CONSULATE GENERAL IN HCMC

HCMC – The Australian Consulate General in HCMC will organize the fourth Australia Day community event at RMIT University Vietnam’s Saigon South Campus in District 7 on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Taking place from mid-noon until 5 p.m., this family-friendly event will feature plenty of interactive sports, games, live entertainment and Australian food and beverages.

Activities will include tug of war, sack races, slip and slide, cricket, football and rugby. Visitors can enjoy iconic Australian dishes and a barbecue prepared by some of the city’s leading hotels, restaurants and Australian chefs.

There will be a best dress competition, where the consulate will be giving away some awesome prizes for the best dressed.

The entry is free of charge and no outside food or beverages are permitted.