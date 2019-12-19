Athletes compete at World Vovinam Championship

HÀ NỘI The biggest Vietnamese martial art festival in history has kicked off in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, with the participation of nearly 400 athletes from 24 countries and territories.
The sixth World Vovinam Championship is being held from December 16-22.
Athletes are competing for 44 sets of medals in both performance and combat events.
Việt Nam won a gold from Trần Anh Tuấn in the men’s 54kg category on Wednesday, his third world championship.
Organisers said despite being home to the sport, Việt Nam will find it tough going to defend their top position because global athletes have made remarkable progress recently.
Algeria, France, Iran, Myanmar and the hosts are all threats this year.
Vovinam has been developed for 81 years and spread widely to the world with more than 2 million people practising in nearly 60 countries.
Apart from regional, continental and world championships, Vovinam has been part of the Asian Beach Games and Asian Indoor Games, among others. VNS
- Lindsey Vonn gears up for next year’s World Ski Championships by doing squats in a pool
- Who is Lee McKenzie? Formula 1 and World Para Athletics presenter and World Rally Championship co-driver
- Boys fighting in MMA world youth championships captured in brutal set of photos
- The World Chess Championship: An Internet craze
- Alexandra Palace has seen an influx of German supporters at World Darts Championships this year
- Gifted rower dies after celebrating winning a bronze medal at the World University Championships
- After ending all square, the World Chess Championship goes into 'extra-time'
- Norwegian defending champion Magnus Carlsen wins World Chess Championship, defeating Russia's Sergey Karjakin
- World Chess Championship could end in Armageddon
- Karjakin beats Carlsen in a wild one at the World Chess Championship