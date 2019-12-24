An in-depth and multi-dimensional property news channel in Vietnam

A unique program to bring diverse, professional, and helpful information for real estate investors and home buyers in Vietnam market has been faring well as a valuable source of information.

Vietnam’s real estate market is seeing a hotter race than ever with the growing attention of many domestic and foreign investors, recording a remarkable amount of investment in recent years. In that context, property investors in Vietnam are always looking for channels providing trustworthy information with multi-dimensional views and deep insights into the domestic market.

As a leading real estate developer in the country and also the one who has initiated, owned and developed the “Property Insight” program, SonKim Land is providing their audiences/ customers with a unique program with diversified and quality information sources. Let’s talk with SonKim Land’s CEO, Mr. Andy Han Suk Jung.

Mr Andy Han Suk Jung – CEO of SonKim Land Corporation.

Could you please share what factors have inspired SonKim Land to develop such a comprehensive, passionate program with ample and diversified contents providing viewers with useful information?

As a responsible developer, we consider ourselves to be the pioneer in the luxury and high-end real estate market. The majority of our customers are investors who stay or want to invest in Ho Chi Minh City, but they may lack knowledge and experience to do transactions.

This is the main factor to have inspired us to build such a comprehensive and professional program which is something that other companies haven’t given a try; we’d like to set the frontier in the market so as for our customers to put more trust in SKL.

Could you please share with us how the idea of creating the “Property Insight” program has come and what is the purpose of this program?

It stems from the perspective of Vietnamese customers who are extremely interested in making an investment in real estate, while there is not much statistics available, and information channels designed for international customers are very limited. Thus, in order to give more insights to those people who want to invest in the property, we have discussed the issue since last year then decided to launch the “Property Insight” program.

Who are supposed to be the program’s target audiences?

The program primarily focuses on individual investors who are considering buying or investing in real estate. Through the program’s information, they will know exactly when to buy or sell properties, which projects they should buy and how to invest, as well as to be encouraged to invest through information provided by the program. I think this is an indirect way to stimulate trading quality, volume and transparency.

It can be seen that every part of the Program has the participation of leading economic experts, consultants and renown entrepreneurs from many business sectors. So, what challenges has SonKim Land been facing in developing the content for production as well as in gathering those experts?

Actually, our biggest difficulty is to come up with looking for good topics and building content for every episode. It’s quite hard for us to produce interesting content with diversified information so we have to spend a lot of time on this work, not just bringing participants from outside. It’s also a little bit challenging to gather many busy entrepreneurs and experts, especially in the panel discussion. But so far, we’re still able to manage because our partners who we have approached have been very supportive. Many of them consider this program to be an open, objective and transparent information channel, so they are confident and excited to join.

How would SonKim Land commit to accompanying real estate investors/ customers in Vietnam with the “Property Insight” program in the coming time?

We want to do the program for the long term so that the audience could have a more prestigious, in-depth and multi-dimensional information channel. The first season has performed well in providing accurate information on the basis of valuable data analysis, macroeconomic knowledge being interpreted in an easy-to-understand way, as well as providing multi-dimensional perspective objectively to help investors make decisions.

By 2020, we will continue doing new, interesting and practical topics, with more interesting contents to increase interactivity with the audience, helping the information be transmitted more widely and applicably. At the same time, we will also strengthen our connection with more specialists to make the audience know, trust and love the “Property Insight”.

