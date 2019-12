Air passengers projected to reach 116 million

The Saigon Times Daily

The ceremony to welcome the 115 millionth air passenger in 2019. The aviation sector estimates it will welcome 116 million passengers this year – PHOTO: VGP

HCMC – The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has estimated that the number of passengers passing through its 21 airports will increase by 12% year-on-year to reach 116 million by the end of this year.

At a ceremony held at Phu Bai International Airport in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on December 29 to welcome the 115 millionth air passenger in 2019, ACV Chairman Lai Xuan Thanh stated that the number of domestic passengers is estimated at 74 million, while 41.7 million foreigners will be served at ACV’s airports, up 11% and 13.6% year-on-year, respectively, the local media reported.

As the local aviation infrastructure is under great pressure, the ACV has taken comprehensive steps to ensure safe and smooth operations at local airports, especially Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports, the two busiest airports in the country, Thanh added.

As for the ACV’s plan for next year, Thanh explained that the corporation expects the number of air passengers to grow by 10% to 127 million.

Regarding the progress of key projects, the ACV leader stated that the corporation had completed the prefeasibility report and procedures for investment approval for the passenger terminal T3 project at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. The corporation has also submitted the prefeasibility report for the Long Thanh international airport project to the National Assembly for approval as scheduled.

Thanh also identified various difficulties facing the local aviation sector. Besides the overloaded infrastructure, the unpredictable developments of the U.S.-China trade war, international market volatility and the global economic slowdown have reduced the number of air passengers passing through ACV’s airports.

Obstacles in local management, land and investment policies have also influenced the progress of aviation infrastructure projects, thus hindering the growth of the number of air passengers.