During the event, both inpatients and outpatients played free games, including fishing, statue coloring, “to he” (traditional toys for Vietnamese children which are made from colored glutinous rice powder in shapes of animals, flowers or characters in folk stories) making, calligraphic word writing, dancing and singing, among others.
These activities served as meaningful spiritual gifts for the children prior to the International Children’s Day.
The organizers also provided free meals for participating child patients and financial assistance for 30 needy child patients under treatment at the hospital.
Below are several photos of the program.
|The program attracting many children
|Volunteers helping children with the games
|Child patients making their own products…
|…and showing them to the clown
|Children concentrating on fishing
|A performance of a child
|A bubble performance attracting children’s attention
|Visitors writing calligraphic words
Translated by Chung Anh
- Expired antibiotics prescribed for child patient at the National Hospital of Paediatrics
- Cancer patient can't wait to become first to undergo 'revolutionary' treatment
- NHS winter crisis sees 7,000 more ambulance patients wait at least 30 minutes to get into busy A&E units than last year
- 'Portable A&E' that can treat patients in life-threatening situations on the road 'saves hospital £500,000 a year by preventing ambulance trips'
- Patients suffer due to unavailability of ventilators
- Ruckus over bill payment, patient pleads ignorance
- Do you know John? Mystery patient in Manhattan hospital for six weeks only remembers his first name as police appeal for help to identify him
- The festival hoping to make Strathallan Castle its new home
- Why the National Multicultural Festival is a celebration of more than just food
- Opioid Crisis Linked to Rise in Children Being Hospitalized for Painkiller Poisonings Especially After Attempting Suicide, Study Reveals