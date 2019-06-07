7 Eleven Vietnam uses Domo to streamline supply chain

The platform’s insights have helped 7-Eleven Vietnam, operated by local partner Seven Systems Vietnam, reduce write-off expenses by approximately 25 per cent by identifying inefficiencies and optimising processes throughout the fast-growing retailer’s operations.

Since opening its first stores in 2017, 7-Eleven Vietnam has grown at a rapid pace, adding an average of more than two locations each month. With multiple discrete point-of-sale (POS), logistics, and other systems already in play, 7-Eleven Vietnam recognised that it needed a single, centralised view of all its data to grow efficiently in the longer term. The retailer’s IT team also sought a faster, more intuitive way of understanding trends within its data that could empower real-time decision-making in the high-velocity business.

Tu Vu, CEO, Seven Systems Vietnam

“Domo has enabled us to integrate all our POS and logistics data and visualise it within a single, always-accessible dashboard, allowing us to identify obscure yet costly inefficiencies within hours instead of weeks,” said Tu Vu, CEO, Seven Systems Vietnam. “Not only has the platform proven simple to implement and incredibly easy to access from any device, it’s also helped us understand real-time supply and demand trends across our ever-changing operations with far more clarity and reliability than ever before.”

7-Eleven Vietnam has so far used Domo to improve shipment accuracy, reduce overstocking and wastage, and improve upselling in its stores nationwide, allowing it to improve its stores’ customer experience even as it eliminates inefficient processes and their costs across its supply chain. The retailer already plans to expand the coverage and accessibility of Domo’s platform to more areas of its business, including financial and sales performance data across its individual stores.

Vu added, “Domo’s truly holistic view of data enables us to better understand not only our internal operations, but also our customers’ behaviours and preferences, giving us constant opportunities to raise the quality, relevance, and value of what we offer. We believe this data has already given us a much-needed competitive edge to maintain rapid growth and gain greater market share as we extend Domo to other parts of 7-Eleven’s technology ecosystem in the future.”

With a library of more than 1,000 powerful, first-class data connectors, Domo easily pulls together data from multiple sources, providing a single platform where 7-Eleven Vietnam can view, analyse, and optimise the business, from anywhere, anytime, and on any device. Domo’s platform also leverages machine learning algorithms, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics, to power more advanced insights, recommendations, and alerts for business decisionmakers across the enterprise.

7-Eleven is an international chain of convenience stores numbering over 70,000 stores in 19 countries. Seven System Vietnam JSC, the Master Franchisee of the 7-Eleven system in Vietnam, opened the first 7-Eleven store in the country’s economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City in 2017. The 7-Eleven stores in Vietnam offer customers over 2,000 high-quality products, proprietary drinks, and fresh daily-made, ready-to-eat foods tailored to local taste preferences. Seven System Vietnam continues to expand and build upon the success of this iconic brand with plans to open 1,000 stores over the next 10 years.

Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions, and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries, including retail, media, and entertainment, manufacturing, finance, and more.

7-Eleven sees success in Vietnam after failure in Indonesia? After 7-Eleven’s initial success in the Vietnamese market, people are still questioning its long-term achievements as competition among different brands of convenience stores in Vietnam …

7-Eleven opens first store in Vietnam The world’s largest convenience store chain, 7-Eleven launched its first store in Ho Chi Minh City today.