500 students to help traffic police during Tết holiday

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security will assign 500 students from the People’s Police Academy to direct traffic before, during and after the Tết (Lunar New Year) festival.

The national holiday will be celebrated next month.

Leaders of Hà Nội Police said that every year around the festival, the number of vehicles rises significantly as people travel home. Many roads suffer heavy traffic congestion, especially in big cities.

Nguyễn Trãi Road leading from Đống Đa District to Hà Đông District is one of the widest roads in the capital city, but traffic jams happen regularly during the new year celebrations.

Traffic congestion means that many are unable to make it to work on time, including Government workers and leaders of ministries. Police in the capital city often receive reports about the issue, said Colonel Nguyễn Văn Viện, deputy director of Hà Nội Police.

Viện added that in addition to infrastructure improvements, this year the municipal police will assign more officers to direct traffic.

The 500 students will start work in the next two weeks. They will help police direct traffic and ensure order and safety on the roads. — VNS