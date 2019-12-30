|
|2019: Remarkable year for banking sector
|
|Monday, Dec 30, 2019,09:38 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Bank of England's Carney to become U.N. climate finance envoy
- 2019 breakthrough targets must wait for 2020
- SeABank's strong impression in the first nine months of 2019
- Top news of the day: Accused set rape victim ablaze in U.P., Nirmala Sitharaman’s onion remark roils Opposition, and more
- Infrastructure: We can’t do all the work in four years – Fashola
- World Bank Adopts $1 Billion-plus Lending Plan to Aid China Despite US Objections
- World Bank adopts $1 bln-plus annual China lending plan over U.S. objections
- Protectionism doesn't really help preserve jobs: Raghuram Rajan
- Barclays CEO sees no reason for Brexit jobs shift to Europe
- Goldman Sachs stalls plan to move jobs to UK amid Brexit uncertainty