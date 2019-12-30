1,000 Japanese businesses to come to Danang for forum

By Dao Loan

Tourists at Sun World Ba Na Hills, Danang City, a popular destination in the city. On January 13, representatives of some 1,000 Japanese businesses as well as localities in Japan will visit Danang City to join the Japan–Vietnam forum – PHOTO: NHAN TAM

HCMC – Representatives of some 1,000 Japanese businesses as well as localities in Japan will come to Danang City on January 13 to join the Japan–Vietnam forum on culture, economy and tourism, the largest ever trade promotion event organized by the two countries.

Nikai Toshihiro, Secretary-General of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), will lead the delegation, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO).

JNTO’s website reports that the event consists of various seminars on tourism, investment promotion and human resource development. Japan considers Danang a potential market, so its investment in the central city is seen growing dramatically in the next decade.

Almost all Vietnamese tourism companies that have partnered with Japanese firms have already registered to join the event.

“This is the biggest trade event to be hosted by the two countries, so we have been busy with the logistics,” a source said.

Japan is currently Vietnam’s third largest tourism market after China and South Korea. According to the General Statistics Office, 952,000 Japanese have visited Vietnam in 2019, up 15.2% year-on-year.

According to the representative office of JNTO in Vietnam, the Southeast Asian nation is also one of Japan’s major tourism markets. In the first 10 months of this year, 420,000 Vietnamese visited Japan, up 27.8% year-on-year.